Notre Dame, Clemson get extra time to prep for title game

(AP) - Notre Dame and Clemson didn’t expect to have an extra week to prepare for their rematch in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game. But now the No. 4 Tigers and second-ranked Fighting Irish have two weeks to prepare for the Dec. 19 showdown.

COVID-19 had affected the first game this season between the Fighting Irish and the Tigers with Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence watching from the sideline as he recovered after testing positive for the coronavirus.

This time, the ACC announced that neither Notre Dame nor Clemson has to play re-scheduled games that were previously postponed so both would have the same amount of time off.

