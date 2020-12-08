Neighbors express traffic concerns new Amazon center could bring

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The new Amazon fulfillment center in Columbia County is coming along smoothly.

The new facility is expecting to bring hundreds of jobs and significant growth for the area, but some residents are not completely on board.

Hard hats and bulldozers will soon dissolve into packages from online splurges.

“And everything seems to be on track right now. They’re moving forward, looking to be open in July or August of 2021,” Robbie Bennett, director of the Columbia County Development Authority, said.

The massive Amazon fulfillment center is set to be completed just a year and a half after its announcement. An economic driver, called the “Deal of the Year,” will mean jobs for hundreds of people.

“They announced 800 jobs when they did the project so we’re excited to see those jobs come to fruition,” Bennett said.

But down the road, away from the hustle and bustle: it’s a different scene at the neighbor’s house.

“We used to come by here and just think it was a little bit of heaven.”

The McClellan’s have lived on their quietly nestled property for nearly 50 years.

“It breaks our heart that the area has changed,” Linda McClellan said. “But we do understand the progress, and we’re glad there are companies coming in that will bring work for people in our area.”

Their family had two car accidents on this road before development even began, and they just hope for a few roundabouts.

“We have a lot of accidents because of speeding, but with the turnaround, turn abouts, it should help a lot of that,” Elton McClellan said.

They don’t have plans to leave anytime soon.

“We just want to stay here. We don’t want to go anywhere until we are ready to go and the time is right,” McClellan said.

Until then, they’re wondering what the 800 new neighbors will bring.

The Department of Transportation says it is working on getting round abouts on Appling-Harlem Road to ease those concerns. Those could be available in the summer of 2022.

They also expect postings for those 800 jobs will go out sometime in February, but of course, it all comes down to the big guys at Amazon.

