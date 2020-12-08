Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals.

The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak last week in a 52-12 win at Michigan State as he watched from home because of a positive test.

Michigan and Ohio State have played each other every year since 1918.

