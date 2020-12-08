Advertisement

Michigan cancels Ohio State showdown, citing COVID-19 cases

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh stands on the sideline during the first quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Wisconsin in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.(Tony Ding | AP Photo/Tony Ding)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has canceled its annual rivalry game at Ohio State because of the COVID-19 outbreak within the Wolverines football program. Michigan says the decision was made after discussions with medical professionals.

The third-ranked Buckeyes played through what coach Ryan Day called a mini outbreak last week in a 52-12 win at Michigan State as he watched from home because of a positive test.

Michigan and Ohio State have played each other every year since 1918.

