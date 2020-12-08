Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Perhaps you’ve heard of Darrell Blocker during your time in the CSRA. He grew up here, went to school here, and knows the lay of the land.

But what you probably don’t know about him is that he’s been a spy for the CIA, working all over the globe.

“You protect your sources, you make sure that the people who are telling you what you’re telling, you don’t have an agenda and are trying to lead you down a certain way. You want to be as middle of the road as centrist, as a political or non-partisan as you possibly could be. And you can still have your views, but you don’t let them impact the work that you have.”

For years, he couldn’t talk about it at all. Now that he’s retired, he can shed a little light as his name has come up to possibly serve in President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.

“I can confirm that, along with others, I had a discussion with the transition team that covers the intelligence community,” Blocker said.

That’s as specific as Blocker can be right now, but it’s not exactly a government secret that Biden is considering him for CIA director or deputy director.

“It’s an honor to be in the discussion,” Blocker said. “And it would be an honor to take either one of those, but they’re not anywhere close to somebody saying, you know, getting the call from the White House, I don’t think we’re there.”

Blocker grew up in Augusta, but he took our Zoom call more than 2,300 miles away. Still, Los Angeles is closer to home than he was for decades.

“I’ve had 27 addresses in my 56 years -- 22 of those as an adult,” Blocker said.

He’s lived from Asia to Europe to Africa where he headed up the CIA’s Africa division. He received a medal for his role in the aftermath of Blackhawk Down -- made famous by a blockbuster movie.

Speaking of Hollywood, you might have seen Hotel Rwanda. That was just a small window into the brutality and genocide Blocker witnessed.

“Almost a million people died,” Blocker said “And for what? For almost nothing.”

Blocker calls his time in Burundi the longest 3 months of his life.

“The amount of hatred that was just in the air was palpable,” Blocker said.

Blocker’s work took him all over the globe, but he says he never forgot his Augusta roots first planted at Windsor Spring Elementary, then Glenn Hills Junior High, as it was called, and then on to Butler High School.

“Millicent Mazyck. Mrs. Mazyck was the choral director at Butler High School,” Blocker said.

Singing was Blocker’s first love. He went on to sing at UGA. He says Mrs. Mazique taught him discipline.

“She never had to raise her voice,” Blocker said. “All she had to do was turn and look in the general direction.”

She had such an impact on his life -- years later --- Blocker tracked her down.

“‘I don’t know if you remember me,’” Blocker recalled. “‘Darrell, stop, of course I remember you!’ and I just wanted to thank her for everything that she had given me.”

And she’s not the only one.

“My English teacher, Mrs. Carmichael, love, love, love her to death,” Blocker said. “She was just one of those people who saw that I had a love of the language of English and of history and stories and just a general sense of curiosity.”

“Mr. Maurice Washington, who was also an English teacher.”

His success now in the limelight, Blocker has advice for young people who may look to him.

“Don’t ever let anyone define who you are as an individual,” Blocker said. “And the parents might not want to hear this, but I’m talking about your parents as well. I’m not talking about define your parents, but understanding who you are.”

For Blocker, that meant taking a different path than he says his guidance counselor suggested. He followed his heart to UGA and then to the Air Force, and then to the CIA where he broke racial barriers. When he retired in 2018, he was the most senior Black directorate of operations officer with a rank equivalent to a 3-star general.

“I think being Black was actually a positive being in other cultures because it was always a conversation that you could have there was always something going on in the world where maybe the position of being a Black man was at odds with what my government was doing or what my institution was doing.”

He says he’s always kept his focus on one thing: protecting our nation’s interests and our nation.

“All of our nation. No blue states or red states or Democrats and Republicans. You are out there to protect all the U.S. and U.S. interests. Interests extend to our allies, our Brits and our Kiwis, and depending on the situation, our Pakistani brothers. Or someone down in Belize. It doesn’t matter. These are partnerships.”

Perhaps he’ll have another chance to serve, making Augusta’s connection to the intelligence community even stronger. This September, Cyber Command completed its complete move to Fort Gordon. Now, Biden’s transition team could move closer to moving a man from Augusta to CIA headquarters in Virginia.

“They’ll make the decision. And hopefully, it’ll be the right one. And I’m not suggesting I would be the right one. But not to consider me I think would be a mistake,” Blocker said.

