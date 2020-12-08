Leaders talk solution in merger for Wagener Fire Department

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Judicial and Public Safety Committee met to hear the latest solution to a big problem in Wagener.

People in the town of Wagener want adequate fire coverage, which they believe they aren’t getting.

Since the town council fired Wagener’s fire chief last month, the small town has relied on outside departments to fight fires within the city.

“There’s never been an incident where they haven’t had somebody to go respond,” Andrew O’Byrne with the town council said.

But community members like Christopher Salley say, that’s not going to cut it.

“The little minutes that we lose from not having those first responders to come and care for our people, that might make a difference on this side of the county whether we make it to a hospital or not,” Salley said.

The Wagener Fire Department has recruited six volunteers since almost all the other volunteers walked out. None of the new volunteers are qualified to fight fires from inside a burning building.

So, the town council says they’ve teamed up with the New Holland Fire Department to propose a solution.

“The idea of consolidating the districts so that basically, we’re part of the New Holland Fire District,” O’Byrne said.

The Wagener station would retain its station name and identity, but New Holland firefighters would help staff it.

One former Wagener firefighter, who didn’t want to reveal his name, said “the community deserves proper fire protection… as far as the merger goes, for the community, I think this is the right step.”

But that firefighter, and Christopher Salley, are upset it got to this point in the first place.

“The fact that you had a good staff of volunteers at that fire department and then you just ruined your relationship with them,” Salley said.

Tonight’s county council meeting is just the first reading about the merger, but Wagener town council members tell us they hope to have everything done by the first of the year.

That’s because their ISO insurance audit is in January, and without a proper fire department, their rates will increase.

