How to get free tickets to see Pence in Augusta

Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler...
Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue in their runoff elections
By Jeremy Turnage
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Free tickets are available to see Vice President Mike Pence when he heads to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue in their runoff elections.

Pence will headline a Defend the Majority Rally in Augusta on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. at 1501 Aviation Way.

For free tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/defend-the-majority-rally-featuring-vice-president-mike-pence-tickets-131933116503.

Loeffler and Perdue remain locked in a tight re-election campaign against Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. If both senators lose, the Senate will be tied at 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

