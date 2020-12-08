Getting guns off the street is easier than keeping them off the street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gun violence is a problem the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says it’s continuously fighting.

The county has seen 38 homicides this year, and still has 23 days left in 2020.

Lt. Col Calvin Chew says deputies this year have taken roughly 500-plus guns off the streets and out of the hands of criminals.

The problem doesn’t lie in taking the guns off the streets but in keeping them off the streets.

“We are having an increase in of car break-ins, and people are leaving their guns in their cars,” Chew said.

“As much as we are taking the guns the illegal guns off the streets, they are breaking into cars and stealing them.”

Statistics for the year up to October show 442 auto thefts and more than 1,200 reports of larceny from vehicles.

The sheriff’s agency says it’s a continuous cycle.

“We might take five guns off the street and in a week, on average, two to three guns are being stolen out of cars,” Chew said.

He says the most common way for criminals to get inside vehicles is to break the windows.

But people are making it easy for criminals by simply leaving their car doors unlocked or keeping packages visible in their cars.

“It’s pretty much all across Richmond County,” Chew said. “They would go into apartment complexes, they go into hotels, they go into neighborhoods.”

Chew says in order to end this cycle, every individual must be responsible and careful.

Right now, investigators say the number of homicides for this year in Richmond County is about even with last year.

But officers want to remind you not to not keep guns in your car and to always lock the doors.

