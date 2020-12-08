Georgia to release details on COVID-19 vaccine plans

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This week ,the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet about the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 and in another week, they will discuss Moderna’s vaccine.

The committee’s decision to recommend or not goes to the FDA who will decide if a vaccine is authorized for emergency use.

Every day we get closer and closer to an FDA approved COVID-19 vaccine.

“I fully expect that these will be in the hands of hospital systems and we will start vaccinating the first tier of individuals before the end of December,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, Memorial Health associate chief medical officer.

The vaccine does not contain live virus and will be administered in two doses. Health leaders say though the process to develop and distribute the vaccine has happened quickly, it’s not because of a lack of research or information. That has all remained the same as for the flu shot, measles vaccine, and more, but the process has changed to make it more efficient.

“While we’ve been going through the clinical trial component of this and making sure that there are safe outcomes for patients that receive this vaccine they have already been producing and manufacturing. So that’s why everyone is talking about how quickly this is being done, how it’s amazing that we are able to accomplish this goal, but there was no skirting of any of the safety regulations and the testing and the rigor with which both your public health officials and the scientists in development are looking at outcomes for the patients that they treat.”

Despite what doctors have to say, several in the community say they are deciding on their own what they will do when a vaccine is approved.

“I don’t trust the vaccine, I don’t,” said one person we spoke to.

“Tell me where to go. I’ll take it right now if you want me too,” said another.

Opinions range, but for some, they say although there was testing, it still feels experimental.

“I just don’t want them experimenting on the people especially the marginalized and the disenfranchised. Using the people as guinea pigs. I don’t want that. I know something needs to be done I’m just skeptical.”

Others however say they trust the scientists who have studied the safety and efficacy.

“Everybody thinks this is not real, but people are dying from it and I want everybody to know that the vaccine is what everybody needs. I think the vaccine, scientists actually invented the vaccine and I trust it,” said Troy Smith.

While we wait for final FDA approval, Georgia is set to release details on its vaccine distribution plan on Tuesday.

