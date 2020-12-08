GBI assisting in officer-involved shooting in Millen

MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen around 3:00 p.m.

According to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, the incident involved the U.S. Marshals who were tracking a suspect, however, the sheriff does not know what prompted the shooting.

The suspect was wounded and being flown to Augusta for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

We will have more on this as it develops.

