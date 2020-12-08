Advertisement

GBI assisting in officer-involved shooting in Millen

By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MILLEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The GBI has been called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Millen around 3:00 p.m.

According to the Jenkins County Sheriff’s Office, the incident involved the U.S. Marshals who were tracking a suspect, however, the sheriff does not know what prompted the shooting.

The suspect was wounded and being flown to Augusta for treatment. No other injuries have been reported.

We will have more on this as it develops.

