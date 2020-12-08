Eagles going with Jalen Hurts over Carson Wentz

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts will start for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, sending Carson Wentz to the bench.

Eagles coach Doug Pederson made the announcement Tuesday on the team’s website. Pederson insisted Monday the decision was his, even though Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract begins in 2021.

Hurts replaced Wentz in the third quarter of a 30-16 loss to Green Bay and completed 5 of 12 passes for 109 yards, one touchdown, one interception and took three sacks.

