Deputies hunt for suspect in Augusta aggravated assault

Christopher Williams
Christopher Williams(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:16 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man wanted in connection with an aggravated assault.

Authorities said the incident occurred Monday in the 3600 block of Peach Orchard Road.

Suspect Christopher Williams, 20, is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.

There are warrants for his arrest on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, deputies reported.

He is known to frequent the area where the assault occurred and should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies said.

Anyone with information on him is asked to contact Investigator Lucas Heise or any violent crimes investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1451 or 706-821-1080.

