Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Dry for the rest of the work week. Chilly mornings below freezing today and Wednesday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will clear overnight and temperatures will be getting cold. Lows early this morning are expected to be down near 30 across most of the area.

Today will be a beautiful day, but chilly. Plenty of sun expected during the day as high pressure begins to build south of the region, but highs will remain below normal in the mid to low 50s in the afternoon. Winds will be out of the west between 5-10 mph.

Wednesday morning is expected to be the chilliest start of the work with lows down in the mid to upper 20s. Protect your outdoor pets and make sure they have a way to stay warm! High pressure continues to keep our skies sunny Wednesday with highs getting a little warmer in the afternoon reaching the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

We are expecting to stay above freezing Wednesday night into early Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies expected again Thursday with highs continuing to get warmer in the mid to upper 60s.

Lows early Friday are expected to be above freezing in the upper 30s. A few high level clouds could roll in Friday ahead of our next front expected to move through this weekend, but skies are expected to remain generally sunny. Highs will be getting above average Friday afternoon and get to the upper 60s.

Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout at the moment. We will have a better idea of timing and impacts over the next few days.

