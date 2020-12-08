Advertisement

Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Very cold tonight with lows in the 20s. Trending warmer the rest of the week. Rain possible this weekend.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Don’t miss the International Space Station flyover tonight starting at 6:35 PM. It will start in the northwest sky and depart out of the southeast sky. It will flyover for five minutes and reach a max height that will be visible for most of the CSRA. Clear and cold this evening with temperatures down into the 30s by 7 PM. Winds will be calm and skies will be clear overnight. This will set up a perfect night for radiational cooling and cold low temperatures.

Starts: 6:35 PM - Max Height: 78° - Duration: 5 minutes
Starts: 6:35 PM - Max Height: 78° - Duration: 5 minutes(WRDW)

Wednesday morning is expected to be the chilliest start of the work with lows down in the mid to upper 20s. Protect your outdoor pets and make sure they have a way to stay warm! High pressure continues to keep our skies sunny Wednesday with highs getting a little warmer in the afternoon reaching the low 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph.

We are expecting to stay above freezing Wednesday night into early Thursday with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Sunny skies expected again Thursday with highs continuing to get warmer in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be light and variable during the day.

Lows early Friday are expected to be above freezing in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few high level clouds could roll in Friday ahead of our next front expected to move through this weekend, but skies are expected to remain generally sunny. Highs will be getting above average Friday afternoon and get to the upper 60s.

Our next front bringing the chance for rain arrives this weekend. It doesn’t look like a washout at the moment. Most models keep us dry during the day Saturday, but rain chances will increase Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most models also keep the rain away from the area during the day Sunday. Timing will likely change over the next few days as models start to converge toward a common solution. Highs Saturday will likely be warm and get close to 70 ahead of the main front. Temperatures don’t look too much cooler Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
The investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man has been connected to a house fire in...
A house fire, a body, and two arrests: One to be charged in Aiken County murder case
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex

Latest News

Highs in the 60s
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Temperatures will be getting below freezing the next two mornings.
Daily forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Late Day Shower
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong
Early morning and evening showers possible
Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino