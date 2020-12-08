Commission moves forward with Augusta COVID-19 memorial

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Also in commission today, leaders voted to design a memorial plaque for those who have died from COVID-19.

One commissioner continued to push the project, but the idea failed to get enough commission support back in October.

Some leaders had cited HIPPA laws preventing the city from getting names for the wall, while others said, it would be more appropriate to just have a historical marker one day downtown.

Now, the new plaque will go on the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta. There is currently no construction timeline for the memorial just yet.

