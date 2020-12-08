Advertisement

Commission moves forward with Augusta COVID-19 memorial

Augusta Commission discusses COVID-19 memorial wall, grants
Augusta Commission discusses COVID-19 memorial wall, grants
By Ciara Cummings
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 5:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Also in commission today, leaders voted to design a memorial plaque for those who have died from COVID-19.

One commissioner continued to push the project, but the idea failed to get enough commission support back in October.

Some leaders had cited HIPPA laws preventing the city from getting names for the wall, while others said, it would be more appropriate to just have a historical marker one day downtown.

Now, the new plaque will go on the Riverwalk in downtown Augusta. There is currently no construction timeline for the memorial just yet.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
The investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man has been connected to a house fire in...
A house fire, a body, and two arrests: One to be charged in Aiken County murder case
Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex

Latest News

Augusta native Darrell Blocker is currently under consideration for a post in the Biden...
Meet the Augusta man who could be the next CIA director
It’s been a year of social unrest and calls for reform, now Augusta leaders say its quote...
Augusta Commission looks at non-discrimination ordinance
With COVID cases surging, local businesses are reaching their wit’s end.
It’s about survival: Restaurants continue to limp along in COVID era
Savannah, Georgia Mayor Van Johnson
Savannah Mayor recommends event permitting policy continues