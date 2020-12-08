Advertisement

City of Aiken prioritizes public safety in council meeting

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - “Events over the last couple of weeks have led us here, it’s a concern for the council, for our community, for our public safety,” Chief Charles Barranco of the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

After a wave of deadly shootings gripped Aiken County and tonight, city leaders discussed solutions.

“We can’t be blind to some of the situations that have occurred--unforeseen events--throughout the city...,” District 5 Councilwoman Andrea Gregory said.

So far this year, Aiken County law enforcement says they’ve responded to 150 incidents involving gunfire. That is also the total number they saw last year.

The pandemic has slowed recruitment and academy graduates, and the Department of Public Safety is feeling the effects.

“It is more difficult to find a police officer, let alone a public safety officer,” Chief Barranco said.

The chief says they have ten vacancies right now which to him, is a high number, and overall officer retention in the state is down as well. So, they’re working on incentives to recruit and keep officers.

“Our law enforcement, they need to know that we care, and we’re paying attention, and we’re listening,” Gregory said.

In addition to a four percent raise this year, they’re also looking to add a recruitment bonus and a bonus for knowing a second language: all within the budget.

As of the end of October, Aiken has spent over 3 million on public safety. And before planning for the next budget, the city council asked what they could fix.

Chief Barranco says he hopes to get feedback from the community and target kids with programs aimed at keeping them out of trouble.

“It’s going to take some time because quite frankly, some of the things we know need to be addressed cannot be fixed overnight,” Community leader Donna Westby said.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
Robert Dubose
Suspect charged with murder in North Leg Road homicide
Deputies are on scene of a fatal accident that shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in...
One woman dead after accident on Jefferson Davis Highway
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair

Latest News

Columbia County's new virtual academy
Columbia County's new virtual academy
Officials say safety is concern for Aiken community
Officials say safety is concern for Aiken community
covid19 vaccine
Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine
Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam, February 2020
Savannah River project in discussion after court ruling