City of Aiken prioritizes public safety in council meeting

AIKEN, S.C (WRDW/WAGT) - “Events over the last couple of weeks have led us here, it’s a concern for the council, for our community, for our public safety,” Chief Charles Barranco of the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

After a wave of deadly shootings gripped Aiken County and tonight, city leaders discussed solutions.

“We can’t be blind to some of the situations that have occurred--unforeseen events--throughout the city...,” District 5 Councilwoman Andrea Gregory said.

So far this year, Aiken County law enforcement says they’ve responded to 150 incidents involving gunfire. That is also the total number they saw last year.

The pandemic has slowed recruitment and academy graduates, and the Department of Public Safety is feeling the effects.

“It is more difficult to find a police officer, let alone a public safety officer,” Chief Barranco said.

The chief says they have ten vacancies right now which to him, is a high number, and overall officer retention in the state is down as well. So, they’re working on incentives to recruit and keep officers.

“Our law enforcement, they need to know that we care, and we’re paying attention, and we’re listening,” Gregory said.

In addition to a four percent raise this year, they’re also looking to add a recruitment bonus and a bonus for knowing a second language: all within the budget.

As of the end of October, Aiken has spent over 3 million on public safety. And before planning for the next budget, the city council asked what they could fix.

Chief Barranco says he hopes to get feedback from the community and target kids with programs aimed at keeping them out of trouble.

“It’s going to take some time because quite frankly, some of the things we know need to be addressed cannot be fixed overnight,” Community leader Donna Westby said.

