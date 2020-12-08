Augusta Commission looks at non-discrimination ordinance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s been a year of social unrest and calls for reform, now Augusta leaders say its quote “beyond time” for local legislation to support that.

Augusta Commission voted Tuesday on a non-discrimination ordinance that would penalize local organizations, businesses, corporations if a visitor, customer, or employee is treated unfairly by certain criteria

Those criteria include:

-Natural hairstyles for communities of color.

-Religious headwear or clothing

-Race, sex, gender, identity

-Plus disability or veteran status

This comes because the city says there are only federal protections that only apply to agencies of a certain size.

We learned today the Human Rights Campaign, a national organization, rated the city of Augusta 28 out of 100 when it comes to discrimination policies.

Mayor Hardie Davis said, in an effort to raise that number, the ordinance would create a taskforce to develop LGBTQ programs, public forums to address grievances, and additional fines or business license penalties if local companies are found in violation.

This is just in the planning stages right now. Commission voted to review an ordinance draft at the beginning of next year. Then there will be meetings for the public to weigh-in before a final vote.

