A busy week of shootings has Aiken City leaders taking a look at public safety

AIKEN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Leaders are hoping to start a conversation after a busy set of weeks for Aiken law enforcement with multiple shootings.

One question that’s being brought up tonight is staffing concerns, and the city is doing its part to try and help the department.

The tragic events like the Seventh Lounge Nightclub shooting and the Palmetto Crossing Apartments shooting have put the agency in the spotlight.

“We’re listening, we are aware. We are not blind to what’s going on in our community and around our community and we are addressing it.” And District 5 Councilwoman Andrea Gregory is taking the lead on this discussion.

“We need to have these conversations. My goal is to make sure that chief and his team and his officers have the resources they need to be successful,” she said.

One of those conversations is adequate staffing with the Aiken Department of Public Safety. As of right now, the department says they have 91 sworn positions. That number is slightly higher than the past six to seven years, which was 89 officers.

The city says they gave the department a 4 percent pay increase in October.

“We always are evaluating the salaries and benefits as well as the tools to make sure we can maintain competitiveness with our peers around the area.” Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.

South Carolina agencies have the same retirement system across the board which allows officers to move throughout the state.

“Specifically, we want to make sure; council wants to ensure that they have the adequate resources they need to continue to be the high-level law enforcement department they are,” Bedenbaugh said.

According to the Criminal Justice Academy, about one-third of the officers they’ve trained in the past year have already left the police force.

ADPS doesn’t want to follow that trend. The council says they just want to make sure the department has what they need.

“We need to make sure we are addressing these things every day, whether or not the events happened had occurred or not,” Gregory said.

