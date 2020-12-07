Wright powers Georgia Tech past slumping No. 20 Kentucky

ATLANTA (AP) — Moses Wright scored 21 points and Georgia Tech recovered from a poor start to the season to beat No. 20 Kentucky 79-62, giving the Wildcats their third straight loss.

Georgia Tech rebounded with a strong performance following losses to state rivals Georgia State and Mercer. The Yellow Jackets won with defense, with 15 steals leading to a dominant 33-4 advantage in points off turnovers.

Georgia Tech had five scorers in double figures. Freshman Terrence Clarke had 22 points for Kentucky.

