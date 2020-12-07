Why father, son were denied bond in Arbery slaying

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) -New court documents detail a Georgia judge’s reasons for denying bond for the father and son charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick.

Judge Timothy Walmsley denied Gregory and Travis McMichael bond in November over concerns of their actions, as well as witness testimony.

The court order states the two men pose a significant risk of influencing witnesses and obstructing justice, are a flight risk, and pose a significant danger to persons, community, or property.

The order cites examples based on several pieces of evidence presented in court last month. This includes the video of Arbery being shot and killed.

The McMichaels told police they believed Arbery was a burglary suspect, claiming self-defense.

The document says that the McMichaels never witnessed Arbery commit a crime in Satilla Shores and there was no attempt to have a conversation with Arbery.

