VP Mike Pence coming to Augusta for Ga. runoff campaign

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Augusta this week to aid Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Sen. David Perdue in their runoff elections.

Pence will headline a Defend the Majority Rally in Augusta on Dec. 10 at 2 p.m.

That rally will take place on Aviation Way.

Loeffler and Perdue remain locked in a tight re-election campaign against Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff. If both senators lose, the Senate will be tied at 50 Republicans and 50 Democrats with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris serving as the tie-breaking vote.

