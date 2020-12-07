Advertisement

U.S. marks 79 years since Pearl Harbor attack

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, it’s been 79 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, which plunged the United States into World War II.

The annual ceremony commemorating the attack will be held at the site later this morning.

This year, only a small number of veterans will be in attendance.

The ceremony will also be closed to the public and streamed online.

A moment of silence will be observed at 7:55 a.m. Hawaii time. That’s when the Japanese attacked the American naval base in 1941.

