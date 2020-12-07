Today is voter registration deadline for Ga. Senate runoff

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day to register to vote for the Jan. 5 runoff.

You can do that online at https://georgia.gov/register-to-vote.

If you already registered for the Nov. 3 election, you do not have to register again.

You can already request an absentee ballot and turn those back in.

If you don’t want to mail it in, Richmond County voters can return theirs at these secure drop boxes:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.

Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way

Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road

Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road

Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Advance in-person voting starts Dec. 14.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.