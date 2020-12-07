Advertisement

Today is voter registration deadline for Ga. Senate runoff

By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today is the last day to register to vote for the Jan. 5 runoff.

You can do that online at https://georgia.gov/register-to-vote.

If you already registered for the Nov. 3 election, you do not have to register again.

You can already request an absentee ballot and turn those back in.

If you don’t want to mail it in, Richmond County voters can return theirs at these secure drop boxes:

  • Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St.
  • Robert Howard Community Center at Diamond Lakes Regional Park, 103 Diamond Lakes Way
  • Henry Brigham Community Center, 2463 Golden Camp Road
  • Warren Road Recreation Center, 300 Warren Road
  • Augusta Service Center, 3463 Peach Orchard Road

Advance in-person voting starts Dec. 14.

MORE | Election battles heat up in the Peach State

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
Robert Dubose
Suspect charged with murder in North Leg Road homicide
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Shooting at nearby restaurant locks down Georgia campus
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Christopher Garcia
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery

Latest News

CBD extraction facility opens in Orangeburg County
It was a busy weekend on the election front in Georgia.
Election battles heat up in the Peach State
Santa to make the rounds on a Belvedere firetruck
Columbia County Board of Education
Parents can learn more today about Columbia County virtual academy