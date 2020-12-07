Tennessee lawmakers introduce bill prohibiting authorities from forcing COVID vaccine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee lawmaker proposed a bill that would prohibit a law enforcement agency or government entity from forcing individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

State Representative Bud Hulsey introduced House Bill 13 on Monday, Nov. 30.

According to the proposed bill authorities, “shall not force, require, or coerce a person to receive an immunization or vaccination for COVID-19 against the person’s will.”

The proposed bill will be assigned to a committee during the next session.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.