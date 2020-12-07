Advertisement

Santa to make the rounds on a Belvedere firetruck

(KY3)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELVEDERE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Santa will be back again this year touring Belvedere aboard a big yellow fire engine.

Santa will also share his live GPS location during each night so every boy and girl can be sure to see him. Santa uses the app Glympse with the tag of BelvedereSanta2020.

Around 5 p.m. each day, a post at https://www.facebook.com/BelvedereDist7 will show where Santa is.

Here’s the schedule, with each route beginning around 5:30 p.m.:

  • Thursday: Windtree Subdivision and Gregory Lake Road
  • Friday: Belvedere Ridge up Highway 25/Edgefield Road to Dorr Drive
  • Dec. 14: Highway 25/Edgefield Road at Evelyn Lane to Pinecrest Road
  • Dec. 18: Areas of Edna Street, Shadow Rock Drive, Shannon Drive, Heatherwood Drive and Pinewood Plantation

To ensure the safety of children, parents should supervise and keep children in their yards at all times.

Fire engines do not travel down all streets, nor are locations traveled in any particular order. A GPS tracker will be in use for all to see Santa’s location in real time each night.

