Rodriguez scores 3 TDs, Kentucky routs South Carolina 41-18

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose each rushed for one, and Kentucky rolled South Carolina 41-18 in the regular season finale for both schools.

The Wildcats scored on five of their first seven possessions to lead 27-3 at halftime. Rodriguez returned from a two-game absence to rush for first-half TDs of 1 and 2 yards around Rose’s 8-yard score before sealing the rout with a 79-yard burst down the left side with 4:56 remaining.

Kevin Harris rushed for 210 yards and a TD for South Carolina.

