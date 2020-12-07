Advertisement

Rodriguez scores 3 TDs, Kentucky routs South Carolina 41-18

Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first...
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)(John Raoux | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for three touchdowns, Terry Wilson and A.J. Rose each rushed for one, and Kentucky rolled South Carolina 41-18 in the regular season finale for both schools.

The Wildcats scored on five of their first seven possessions to lead 27-3 at halftime. Rodriguez returned from a two-game absence to rush for first-half TDs of 1 and 2 yards around Rose’s 8-yard score before sealing the rout with a 79-yard burst down the left side with 4:56 remaining.

Kevin Harris rushed for 210 yards and a TD for South Carolina.

