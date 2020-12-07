Augusta library branch closes due to COVID-19 case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to a positive COVID-19 case at this location.

The building at 927 Lumpkin Road will be sanitized from Monday through Thursday, with plans to reopen on Friday.

Patrons should not return items while the branch is closed, as no staff will be in the building to process items.

Instead, drop off materials at any of the other five Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System locations. The nearest locations to the Maxwell Branch are the Friedman Branch Library at 1447 Jackson Road and the Appleby Branch Library at 2260 Walton Way.

