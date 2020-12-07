Advertisement

Augusta library branch closes due to COVID-19 case

Library
Library(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jeff Maxwell Branch Library will be closed to the public effective immediately due to a positive COVID-19 case at this location.

The building at 927 Lumpkin Road will be sanitized from Monday through Thursday, with plans to reopen on Friday.

Patrons should not return items while the branch is closed, as no staff will be in the building to process items.

Instead, drop off materials at any of the other five Augusta-Richmond County Public Library System locations. The nearest locations to the Maxwell Branch are the Friedman Branch Library at 1447 Jackson Road and the Appleby Branch Library at 2260 Walton Way.

MORE | Kids can still visit Santa this year, but there are some COVID restrictions

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
Robert Dubose
Suspect charged with murder in North Leg Road homicide
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Shooting at nearby restaurant locks down Georgia campus
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
As the first day of school kicks off, parents in McDuffie County are still facing an issue...
Thomson-McDuffie Middle School closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK prepares for vaccination roll-out
Flu shot
Local veterans urged to get their flu shots now
With some patients now going back into the dental chair, some dentists are seeing new problems...
Don’t ignore your dental health, even during pandemic