Recount complete, Ga. counties move on to January runoff

The Georgia runoff will determine the balance of power in the U.S. Senate.
By Sydney Heiberger
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Election leaders are hard at work in preparation for the runoff as Monday is the registration deadline.

They’ll start testing voting machines on Tuesday with a plan to set them up by the end of the week for early voting on Monday.

Nov. 3 is long behind us, but the end of this election is still about a month away.

“We’ve been very busy,” Richmond County elections director Lynn Bailey said.

Bailey says since the October registration deadline, 3,500 more people in Richmond County have registered to vote.

“I think the turnout for the runoff is going to be comparable to what we saw in November,” Bailey said.

The added costs of a full manual audit, a recount, and a pandemic forced the elections department to spend more than four times their original budget.

Thankfully, a $400,000 grant from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg helped offset some of those costs. But that total doesn’t even include the amount they’ll have to spend on the upcoming runoff, which Bailey estimates will cost somewhere around $350,000.

“We’ve applied for another grant through the same group for the January election,” Bailey said. “We’re waiting to hear back from them now.”

For now, it’s a matter of sending absentee ballots, training poll workers, and testing equipment. That’s nothing new for the elections team. The difference is in the hype.

“In a year like this, we’re doing it amidst lawsuits after lawsuits, open records request, and just fielding general questions about the election,” Bailey said.

