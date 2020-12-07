Advertisement

Parents can learn more today about Columbia County virtual academy

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County Board of Education(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Happening today, families can learn more about the Columbia County School District’s virtual academy for the next school year.

The academy will let students choose a full-time or part-time virtual schedule while keeping the option to participate in extracurricular activities at their school. All courses will be taught by certified educators with the district.

It’s open to sixth- through 12th-grade students.

There will be a live virtual informational meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at http://bit.ly/ccsdlive for those who are interested.

Registration opens Tuesday, and the deadline is Jan. 19.

For more information, including courses offered, student eligibility and a profile of a successful virtual learning student, visit https://bit.ly/ccboecva.

