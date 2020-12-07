Advertisement

On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair

The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:42 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The MAU Workforce Solutions team at the Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant is holding a drive-thru hiring event to benefit prospective candidates with interviews and on-the-spot job offers.

Current full-time job openings include forklift operator and packer.

The drive-thru hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the MAU headquarters parking lot, 501 Greene St. in downtown Augusta.

Candidates should bring a copy of their resume to their interview. The MAU team at Kimberly-Clark will be making job offers on-the-spot to qualified candidates. All attendees are required to wear face masks.

Interested candidates should visit https://www.mau.com/beech to learn more.

