Oklahoma’s Beamer to take over Gamecocks

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from...
AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from the sidelines in the second half of play at Jack Trice Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Ames, Iowa. Oklahoma Sooners won 37-27 over the Iowa State Cyclones.(Photo by David Purdy/Getty Images)(David K Purdy | Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Shane Beamer is returning to South Carolina, this time as head football coach.

A source close to the search told The Associated Press on Saturday night that Beamer will be hired and take over the program run the past five seasons by Will Muschamp. Muschamp was let go last month with three games remaining. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because South Carolina has not yet made the hire officials. Beamer is the son of former Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer and served on the Gamecocks’ staff from 2007-2010.

The younger Beamer has spent the past three seasons as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma. South Carolina 2-8 season with a 41-18 loss at Kentucky.

