No. 4 Clemson beats Va. Tech, sets up Notre Dame rematch

Clemson' Trevor Lawrence runs for a 17-yard touchdown past Virginia Tech's Brion Murray during...
Clemson' Trevor Lawrence runs for a 17-yard touchdown past Virginia Tech's Brion Murray during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Blacksburg, Va. (Matt Gentry/The Roanoke Times via AP, Pool)(Matt Gentry | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and No. 4 Clemson beat Virginia Tech 45-10 on Saturday to set up a rematch against No. 2 Notre Dame in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.

The Tigers (9-1, 8-1) ended their regular-season schedule with a chance for a sixth consecutive conference title and revenge against Notre Dame after a 47-40 loss in South Bend on Nov. 7 when Lawrence was sidelined by COVID-19. Against the Hokies (4-6, 4-5), Lawrence completed 12 of 22 for 195 yards with an interception.

He ran for 41 yards.

