No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65

Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry (24) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard...
Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry (24) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard Tyasha Harris, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Photo: The Associated Press)(WTOK)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 19 points and No. 1 South Carolina bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 83-65 win over 23rd-ranked Iowa State.

The Gamecocks (4-1) were beaten by No. 8 N.C. State 54-46 on Thursday, but never trailed against the Cyclones (2-2) during the SEC/Big 12 Challenge matchup. Aliyah Boston and Brea Beal added 13 points each while Destanni Henderson had 12.

Ashley Jones scored 32 points for Iowa State, which shot just 37.1% for the game and was outrebounded 50-24.

