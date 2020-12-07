Advertisement

Local veterans urged to get their flu shots now

Flu shot
Flu shot(CBS)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is encouraging all Georgia and South Carolina veterans to get their annual flu shot if they haven’t already.

The push comes during National Influenza Vaccination Week.

“COVID-19 and the flu will likely spread simultaneously this winter,” said Dr. Amanda Perkins, health behavior coordinator for the local Department of Veterans Affairs hospital. “It’s critical, then, that everyone gets their flu shot to protect themselves against complications from both coronavirus and the flu.”

In addition to their local Charlie Norwood VA health care site, veterans can get a free flu shot through one of 60,000 community partner locations nationwide.

It is especially important that veterans living with certain chronic conditions like heart disease, asthma, or diabetes, who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, get their flu shot, officials said.

Veterans seeking a flu shot through Charlie Norwood should call 706-733-0188 or their local VA outpatient clinic.

MORE | Rate your COVID-19 risk during holiday events in the CSRA

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
Robert Dubose
Suspect charged with murder in North Leg Road homicide
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Shooting at nearby restaurant locks down Georgia campus
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
As the first day of school kicks off, parents in McDuffie County are still facing an issue...
Thomson-McDuffie Middle School closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

The Kimberly-Clark Beech Island plant in South Carolina
On-the-spot job offers planned at drive-thru hiring fair
East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College to hold virtual commencement
Officers search for clues on Dec. 6, 2020, after a shooting at an Edgefield apartment complex.
Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments
Ahmaud Arbery, Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael
Why father, son were denied bond in Arbery slaying