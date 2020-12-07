Local veterans urged to get their flu shots now

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center is encouraging all Georgia and South Carolina veterans to get their annual flu shot if they haven’t already.

The push comes during National Influenza Vaccination Week.

“COVID-19 and the flu will likely spread simultaneously this winter,” said Dr. Amanda Perkins, health behavior coordinator for the local Department of Veterans Affairs hospital. “It’s critical, then, that everyone gets their flu shot to protect themselves against complications from both coronavirus and the flu.”

In addition to their local Charlie Norwood VA health care site, veterans can get a free flu shot through one of 60,000 community partner locations nationwide.

It is especially important that veterans living with certain chronic conditions like heart disease, asthma, or diabetes, who are at higher risk of developing serious flu complications, get their flu shot, officials said.

Veterans seeking a flu shot through Charlie Norwood should call 706-733-0188 or their local VA outpatient clinic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.