Jets fire Gregg Williams after call costs 1st win

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the decision says the New York Jets have fired defensive coordinator Gregg Williams a day after his stunning play call cost the team its first win of the season.

The still-winless Jets were seconds away from their first victory Sunday until Williams inexplicably called for an all-out blitz against Las Vegas. Derek Carr heaved a perfectly placed 46-yard touchdown pass to Henry Ruggs III with 5 seconds left to lift the Raiders to a 31-28 victory.

Ruggs was in man-to-man coverage with rookie cornerback Lamar Jackson. Williams took heavy criticism from fans, the media and even team captain Marcus Maye.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.