Advertisement

Ikea ends publication of annual catalog

Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.
Ikea is ending production of its large annual catalog.(Source: Ikea via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After 70 years, Ikea is scrapping its large annual catalog.

The Swedish retailer cited the increasing shift to online browsing and shopping for ending its production of both the print and digital versions of the catalog.

Ikea has increasingly shifted its focus to online sales and marketing during the pandemic.

Online sales got a big boost as millions of people turned their homes into makeshift schools and offices.

The first Ikea catalog was released in Swedish in 1951. At its peak in 2016, Ikea printed 200 million copies in 32 languages.

The 2021 catalog released in October will be the final version, but Ikea plans to release a smaller book “filled with great home furnishing inspiration and knowledge” next year.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield apartment complex
Robert Dubose
Suspect charged with murder in North Leg Road homicide
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Shooting at nearby restaurant locks down Georgia campus
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
As the first day of school kicks off, parents in McDuffie County are still facing an issue...
Thomson-McDuffie Middle School closes due to COVID-19

Latest News

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger speaks during a news conference on Wednesday,...
Georgia again certifies election results showing Biden won
A man is dead and two children are missing after a Harris County, Texas, slaying overnight.
Amber Alert canceled for 2 Texas children found safe
As the first day of school kicks off, parents in McDuffie County are still facing an issue...
All McDuffie County schools close amid COVID-19 spike
COVID-19 vaccinations will begin in Wales and Scotland Tuesday.
UK readies for ‘V-Day,’ its 1st shots in war on coronavirus
GA Secy. of State Brad Raffensperger says "dishonest actors" are misleading Trump supporters...
Georgia elections chief recertifies presidential voting results