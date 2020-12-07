Advertisement

Hill throws 2 TD passes, Saints hold off Falcons 21-16

NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020
NFL Week 13, NO Saints v. Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta, December 6, 2020(Photo credit Michael Nance) (Source: Michael Nance)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2020 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints finally gave up a touchdown but the defense stood tall at the end to preserve their ninth straight victory, 21-16 over the Atlanta Falcons.

The Saints also clinched a playoff berth with Chicago’s 34-30 loss to Detroit. Starting again in place of Drew Brees, Taysom Hill threw the first two touchdown passes of his career. But his fumble deep in Atlanta territory sparked a Falcons comeback. Atlanta drove 85 yards against the Saints, capped by Matt Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage with 7:43 remaining.

The Falcons got the ball back and again pushed deep into New Orleans territory. But the Saints defense made the stop.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubose is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a crime.
RCSO makes arrest in North Leg Road homicide
Dispatch confirms deputies on are the scene of a reported shooting with one victim.
One dead in shooting at Wrightsboro Rd, North Leg Rd
Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that Gov. Brian Kemp has agreed to his...
Gov. Kemp agrees to Sec. Raffensperger’s request for GBI aid
Garcia was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery
Coronavirus
By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Latest News

Georgia Tech beats Kentucky 79-62.
Wright powers Georgia Tech past slumping No. 20 Kentucky
Mississippi State guard Jordan Danberry (24) dribbles the ball against South Carolina guard...
No. 1 South Carolina rolls past No. 23 Iowa State, 83-65
Kentucky quarterback Terry Wilson (3) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first...
Rodriguez scores 3 TDs, Kentucky routs South Carolina 41-18
AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 15: Assistant head coach Shane Beamer of the Oklahoma Sooners coaches from...
Oklahoma’s Beamer to take over Gamecocks