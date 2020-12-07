Grimes, No. 10 Houston rally for 77-67 win over Gamecocks

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 23 points and seven rebounds, Tramon Mark added 18 points and No. 10 Houston rallied for a 77-67 win over South Carolina.

Grimes scored 19 points in the second half, including 12 of 13 from the free throw line. Mark added 11 second-half points, including 6 of 7 from the line. DeJon Jarreau finished with 11 points and eight rebounds for unbeaten Houston, which shot 38% and went 4 of 19 on 3-pointers and 31 of 38 from the line. . Houston was 31 of 38 from the free throw line.

Houston coach Kelvin Sampson and his son, an assistant coach, missed the game because of COVID-19 and contact tracing protocols.

