Georgia elections chief recertifies presidential voting results

GA Secy. of State Brad Raffensperger says "dishonest actors" are misleading Trump supporters...
GA Secy. of State Brad Raffensperger says "dishonest actors" are misleading Trump supporters and Pres. Trump himself with election misinformation.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger today recertified the results of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Also this morning, the “Kraken” lawsuit launched by former Trump lawyer Sidney Powell was dismissed by judge of the United States District Court of the Northern District of Georgia Timothy Batten.

“Today is an important day for election integrity in Georgia and across the country,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably.”

In recertifying the results, the Secretary of State affirmed that all 159 counties have provided to the state the total votes tabulated for presidential candidates in the November 3, 2020 presidential election. Further, the Secretary of State affirms that the statewide consolidated returns for the presidential election are a true and correct tabulation of the certified returns received by this office from each county.

Georgia is recognized as a national leader in elections. It was the first state in the country to implement the trifecta of automatic voter registration, at least 16 days of early voting (which has been called the “gold standard”), and no-excuse absentee voting. Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record turnout in 2020, with over 1.3 million absentee by mail voters and over 3.6 million in-person voters utilizing Georgia’s new, secure, paper ballot voting system.

