Gamecocks hire Oklahoma assistant coach Shane Beamer

(WDBJ)
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Gamecocks have officially announced Shane Beamer as their new head football coach.

WIS confirmed the hire late Saturday night following the Gamecocks’ 41-18 loss to Kentucky.

“I believe that Shane Beamer is the perfect fit to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina,” said South Carolina athletics Ray Tanner. “He has worked under some of the greatest coaches in college football and has taken those lessons to become one of the bright, young minds in the game. I believe Shane’s energy, enthusiasm, commitment and fondness for our school and program will be met favorably by our student-athletes, staff, and fans.”

Beamer, the son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, previously served on the Gamecocks’ coaching staff starting in 2007. Back then, Beamer was the team’s outside linebackers coach and special teams co-coordinator. Beamer went on to coach cornerbacks in his second season before becoming the Gamecocks’ recruiting coordinator in 2009. Under Beamer, South Carolina had the 12th-best recruiting class in 2009 and top-25 classes in 2010 and 2011.

In his final year with the Gamecocks in 2010, South Carolina posted a 9-5 record before going on to post three straight 11-2 records under Steve Spurrier from 2011-13.

South Carolina wasn’t Beamer’s only stop in the SEC. Beamer also had coaching stints at Tennessee (2001-03), Mississippi State (2004-06), and Georgia (2016-17).

Most recently, Beamer was the assistant head coach for offense at Oklahoma. There, he also coached tight ends and H-backs. He was hired by the Sooners in 2018.

Beamer will replace Will Muschamp, who was hired by the Gamecocks in 2015. Under Muschamp, the Gamecocks were 28-30 with a 3-15 record against ranked opponents.

“I have been preparing for this moment my entire life,” said Beamer. “I am ready and excited to be the head football coach at the University of South Carolina. I am thankful to all the head coaches that I have worked for, the assistant coaches and student-athletes I have worked with. My family and I are thrilled to be coming back to Columbia and the state of South Carolina.”

South Carolina will hold a virtual press conference on Monday.

