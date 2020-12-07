Advertisement

Four Richmond County schools go back to home learning

The Richmond County School System has transitioned four schools to learning at home instruction.
By Tyria Goines
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned four schools to learning at home instruction due to increased COVID-19 activity at the schools after just going back this month.

Effective tomorrow, the following schools will learn from home:

  • Belair K8 School will reopen on December 18, 2020
  • Hephzibah High School will reopen on December 14, 2020.
  • Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020.
  • Lake Forest Hills Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

