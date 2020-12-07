Four Richmond County schools go back to home learning

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System has transitioned four schools to learning at home instruction due to increased COVID-19 activity at the schools after just going back this month.

Effective tomorrow, the following schools will learn from home:

Belair K8 School will reopen on December 18, 2020

Hephzibah High School will reopen on December 14, 2020.

Jenkins-White Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020.

Lake Forest Hills Elementary School will reopen on December 15, 2020.

There is no impact to virtual learners.

Face to Face and virtual parents with students at these schools who would like to order meals for pick up, should call 706-826-1122.

