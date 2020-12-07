Fatal accident shuts down Jefferson Davis Highway

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) - A two-vehicle, fatal accident has shut down parts of Jefferson Davis Highway in Aiken County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident happened where Jefferson Davis Highway meets Green Acres Park Lane. Lanes surrounding the area will be shut down.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office says there is a fatality. No other injuries are reported at this time.

We will have more on this story as it develops.

