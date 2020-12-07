Advertisement

East Georgia State College to hold virtual commencement

East Georgia State College
East Georgia State College(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After much consideration and out of respect for everyone’s health, East Georgia State College is opting to hold its fall commencement ceremony virtually.

The ceremony will be presented at 10 a.m. Saturday. To view the ceremony and more information about the event, visit http://www.ega.edu/2020-Fall-Commencement.

The virtual celebration will honor the graduates and their achievements.

In November, the college gave each graduate the opportunity to have photos taken in their cap and gown at no cost to be featured in the virtual ceremony. If students could not attend the photo sessions, they were able to submit a photo if they chose to participate. During the ceremony, each graduate’s photo will appear when their name is called.

The commencement speaker will be Dr. George Fredrick, director of military and veteran services at Georgia Southern University.

The alumni speaker will be Alexandra Rios. Currently, Rios is the bilingual multimedia journalist/reporter at NBC Right Now in Kennewick, Wash.

Delivering remarks on behalf of the student body will be Student Government Association president, Precious Coleman.

Kevin Hunter, an EGSC-Statesboro student, will present the reflection.

Twin sisters Megan and Morgan Bryant will perform “God Bless America” and the college’s alma mater.

