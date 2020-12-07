Details emerge on shooting of 3 at Edgefield apartments

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting incident that injured three men in Edgefield was reportedly the result of a dispute between two groups from neighboring towns, according to a police report.

Edgefield police today released a report on Sunday’s night incident at Holly Brook Apartments at 325 Peachtree St.

At about 6:21 p.m. Sunday, an officer was dispatched to the complex investigate a report of gunshots being fired, according to the police report. While in route, the officer was told that one male had a gunshot wound to the leg.

The officer arrived to find a man identified as Curtonius Tamarji West, 18, of Johnston, leaning against an outside wall with a gunshot wound to the upper portion of the right thigh, police reported.

West stated that he had been in the parking lot when two males came out of the darkness and he heard gunshots, felt a pain in his leg and just started running. The victim said he could not see the males before he was shot, so he could not provide a description.

Emergency medical crews were dispatched.

Meanwhile, the officer was notified by dispatchers that there were two more males at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

One, Demerius Price, 18, of Johnston, had been shot in the right arm and the other, Javonte Satterwhite, 18, of Edgefield, had been shot in the left of the abdomen and in his left arm.

The officer was not able to talk to the pair because they were being treated, but learned there had been a fight earlier that day between a group of Johnston males and a group of Edgefield males and that the gunshots were a continuation of the incident, police reported.

The officer learned that the shooting occurred near some dumpsters at the apartments, according to police. At that location, the officer found 9 mm shell casings and a laser sight, police reported.

The officer also found that a vehicle had been struck with a bullet.

The case is pending investigation, according to police.

