Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cool and soggy night ahead with a front moving through overnight into Monday morning.
By Tim Strong
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As we continue through the night we’ll notice more clouds as well as the chance for some showers as another front is expected to move through this morning.

Most of the shower activity will be focused early this morning with mostly to partly cloudy conditions for lunchtime and the rest of the afternoon. A second round of rain will be possible as we head into this evening although these showers are more likely in eastern portions of the CSRA. Highs today will remain below average in the upper 58s to low 60s.

Moring temps cool to the 30s and 20s behind the cold front.
Moring temps cool to the 30s and 20s behind the cold front.(WRDW)

After the front moves though we look to have several days of sunny skies, but overnight temperatures will be chilly in the 20s and 30′s until the end of the week when warmer weather will return. Highs for the first half of the week will remain in the mid 50s to low 60s before warming to the upper 60s and potentially near 70° by Friday with partly sunny skies. Keep it here for updates.

