DACA program to start accepting applications again

Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in November 2019.
Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in November 2019.(USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:26 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, the federal government will once again accept DACA applications from undocumented immigrants.

That comes after a court decision on Friday where a judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to resume the program.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects undocumented immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the U.S. as children.

