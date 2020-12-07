DACA program to start accepting applications again

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting today, the federal government will once again accept DACA applications from undocumented immigrants.

That comes after a court decision on Friday where a judge ordered the Department of Homeland Security to resume the program.

The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects undocumented immigrants from deportation if they were brought to the U.S. as children.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.