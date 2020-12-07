CSRA hospitals preparing amid warnings of potential COVID-19 spike

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The surge in COVID-19 cases is only the beginning, and health officials say they expect things to get worse because of the holidays.

As our local hospitals prepare for this spike, they’re already running into significant issues. Some might not even have enough nurses to open more COVID-19 units.

Health officials warned of a Thanksgiving surge here in Augusta.

“Things are starting to tighten up and put a strain on the system,” Dr. Phillip Coule with AU Health said.

Coule is trying to find ways to expand their capacity. Fifty-six patients are in their COVID-19 unit right now.

“In order to go up from here, it requires us to have to scale back things like elective or semi-elective surgeries,” Coule said.

Space is far from the only challenge. Staffing issues are requiring AU to pay a premium for travel nurses.

“We would have to close beds if we didn’t have travel nurses,” Coule said.

University Hospital says staffing is their greatest challenge right now. Even having enough staff to open and fully operate additional COVID-19 units if necessary.

They are near capacity with 64 virus patients and other flu-like illnesses, as staff work overtime to take care of those hospitalized.

“In cold and flu season in the winter, we often get to the point where most if not all of the hospital beds are taken up,” Coule said.

But this time, hospital beds across the country are filling up and supplies are getting harder to find.

“Items that we typically procure very easily, sometimes we are having to go to our second or third layer of providers,” Coule said.

University says they hopefully have enough supplies for a potential surge. Meanwhile, Doctors Hospital says they are ready for a surge and hired around 100 nurses over the past four months.

Health officials hope the vaccine can help keep their staff treating patients.

“I’m very much looking forward to making that available for our patients and our employees,” Coule said.

University Hospital says they ask everyone to get a flu vaccine, wear face coverings, and to continue to social distance. They say our hospitals need extra focus on that to make it through this storm.

