Crowds gather in Evans for Columbia County parade and festival

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As many counties have canceled their holiday celebrations, Columbia County pushed forward with their plans on Sunday.

Hundreds of people gathered for the annual Christmas parade.

Some people wore masks, while others left theirs at home. Meanwhile, some tried their best to stay out of the crowds.

“We did practice social distancing, regardless of if people wear their masks or not. I mean, we kept our distance as best we can,” said attendee Daniel Symons. “And at the end of the day, people are gonna do what they wanna do and you can’t make them do what they don’t wanna do. So we just gotta do what we gotta do to make sure everybody’s safe.”

The event also featured a market with local crafters and vendors who say it hasn’t been an easy year with all the cancellations.

“I’ve been going to the Saturday market in downtown Augusta for many many years. So it was a shame we weren’t able to have that this year,” said Pete Michenfelder, owner of Pete’s Plants.

According to a survey by the Census Bureau in May, 31.4 percent of businesses reported they didn’t expect to be back to normal operations by December.

But some vendors were happy to report they’ve recently seen an increase in online sales.

“Surprisingly, regardless of the whole COVID issue, I’ve actually seen a huge uptick in sales,” said Amanda Kingree, Owner of Aim Design Crafts.

The festival came as a relief to some, as the CDC reported more than 40 percent of people say they’ve experienced mental health issues since the pandemic started. Many people are happy to get out and celebrate the most joyful time, during a not-so-joyful year.

“Columbia County has taken the proper precautions to still allow us to enjoy our lives,” said attendee Tiffany Sheppard. “We’re just happy to live where we are in Columbia County, and thank you so much for still having this.”

