Costco to continue special shopping hours for seniors, others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Costco says it’s going to continue special shopping hours for seniors and other vulnerable groups because of surging COVID-19 cases.

These hours are 9-10 a.m. Monday through Friday.

They’re for members 60 and older, those with disabilities or people with immune system issues.

Last month, the retailer updated its policy to no longer make medical exemptions for maskless shoppers.

