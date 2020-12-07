Advertisement

CBD extraction facility opens in Orangeburg County

(KSFY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 6:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEESES, S.C. (AP) — An industrial hemp company based in North Carolina has built a new cannabis oil extraction facility in a South Carolina town.

The Times and Democrat reports Carolina CannaTech built its 2,400-square-foot cannabidiol facility on a 50-acre parcel of Carolina Fresh Farm’s 3,000-acre hemp and sod farm just south of Neeses.

Company officials declined to comment on the investment cost, except to describe it as “significant.”

The facility will provide hemp extracting services for its own CBD brand, Nature’s Highway, as well as to other CBD companies.

