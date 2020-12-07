Advertisement

Aunt charged after 9-year-old Pa. boy found dead in bathtub

By WNEP Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 4:31 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (WNEP) - The aunt of a 9-year-old Pennsylvania boy who was found dead is facing murder charges. The boy’s autopsy indicated he suffered from extensive physical abuse.

Jamie Jackson, 35, is accused of killing her 9-year-old nephew, Anson Stover, in a Lock Haven, Pennsylvania, apartment. The boy’s body was discovered by police Nov. 30 in an upstairs bathroom after Jackson’s father contacted them.

According to the autopsy report, Anson had been abused. His body had bruises and cigarette burns from his head to his feet. He also had a significant amount of bleeding on the brain and blood in his spinal fluid.

Jamie Jackson, 35, is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence in relation to...
Jamie Jackson, 35, is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence in relation to the death of her 9-year-old nephew, Anson Stover.(Source: WNEP via CNN)

Police say Jackson tried to cover up the crime scene by washing the boy’s clothes and the carpet of his bedroom, where the abuse allegedly occurred.

The suspect told officers she found Anson unresponsive Nov. 28 on his bedroom floor and moved him to the bathtub. She says she didn’t contact police at that time because she believed he was “faking it.”

Jackson has custody of the child along with three of his siblings and two other children as well. Police haven’t said where the other children are staying now.

Jackson was denied bail at a virtual arraignment Thursday. She is charged with homicide, assault and tampering with evidence.

Copyright 2020 WNEP via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgefield Police confirm three people were shot at Holly Brook Apartments in Edgefield.
Three people shot at Edgefield County apartment complex
Dubose is charged with murder and possessing a weapon during a crime.
RCSO makes arrest in North Leg Road homicide
Kennesaw State University outside of Atlanta has reported that an “armed intruder” has been...
Shooting at nearby restaurant locks down Georgia campus
Erika Becerra, 33, was 8 months pregnant when was diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. She died...
Mother gives birth to healthy baby but dies of COVID-19 before she can hold him
Garcia was arrested around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown armed robbery

Latest News

FILE - In this Dec. 7, 1941 file photo, part of the hull of the capsized USS Oklahoma is seen...
U.S. marks 79 years since Pearl Harbor attack
Police say the suspect tried to cover up the crime scene by washing the boy’s clothes and the...
Boy, 9, found dead after suffering significant abuse; aunt arrested
Protesters in Washington, D.C., gathered in November 2019.
DACA program to start accepting applications again
Costco is making changes to limit the number of customers in its stores during the coronavirus...
Costco to continue special shopping hours for seniors, others